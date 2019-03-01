75 years a-growing: Offaly Macra to celebrate landmark birthday

One of the oldest Macra na Feirme county branches in the country is set to celebrate a landmark anniversary with an eagerly-anticipated event next weekend.

Offaly Macra na Feirme is set to hold its 75th anniversary celebratory dinner dance tomorrow week (Saturday, March 9) in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore.

The occasion – which will include a four-course meal and music courtesy of local country music singer Alex Roe – will mark the establishment of the first club in the county, Ferbane Macra.

Ferbane was the second Macra club to be set up in the country, according to Offaly Macra, and is still going strong today.

Over the course of the past three quarters of a century, the county has had a total of 22 clubs in existence; the most active at the one time, however, was a total of 14 branches.

Offaly Macra has been notable in particular in national circles for its hosting of the annual Queen of the Land festival, where representatives from every county Macra in the country compete for the named title.

The most recent event, back in November, saw Louise Crowley from Co. Limerick crowned the 54th Queen of the Land.

Ahead of the event, Offaly Macra is seeking in particular for former members in years gone by to get in touch and take part in the commemorative event.

Speaking ahead of the event, Offaly Macra chairperson Martina Mealiffe said: “Macra is one of the best organisations out there for personal growth and networking opportunities.

“Having contacted many members over the past few months, it’s clear that Macra has evolved a great deal – but what remains the same is the cameradery and friendship.

“We look forward to seeing you on March 9 to reminisce, make new memories and celebrate in true Macra fashion.”