70 election posters of General Election candidate taken in Galway

Image source: Anne Rabbitte Twitter

Approximately 70 election posters of General Election candidate, deputy Anne Rabbitte, have been taken in recent days, prompting a call for their return.

Taking to social media yesterday, deputy Rabbitte, Fianna Fáil spokesperson for children and youth affairs – and candidate for the Galway East constituency – made an appeal to the public for information as to the whereabouts of her posters.

In a brief statement on Twitter and Facebook, the TD said:

“Very disappointed to see that around 70 of my election posters (all of which are recycled from previous campaigns) have mysteriously disappeared in various parts of south Galway – from Portumna to Gort to Loughrea and everywhere in between.


“If anyone knows of their whereabouts, please do let me know,” deputy Rabbitte said.

The incident occurred just over a week out from the 2020 General Election, with polling stations due to open next Saturday, February 8, around the country to determine the make-up of the next Dáil and government.

