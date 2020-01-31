70 election posters of General Election candidate taken in Galway

Approximately 70 election posters of General Election candidate, deputy Anne Rabbitte, have been taken in recent days, prompting a call for their return.

Taking to social media yesterday, deputy Rabbitte, Fianna Fáil spokesperson for children and youth affairs – and candidate for the Galway East constituency – made an appeal to the public for information as to the whereabouts of her posters.

In a brief statement on Twitter and Facebook, the TD said:

“Very disappointed to see that around 70 of my election posters (all of which are recycled from previous campaigns) have mysteriously disappeared in various parts of south Galway – from Portumna to Gort to Loughrea and everywhere in between.

Disappointing to see 70 of my election posters (all recycled from previous campaigns) mysteriously disappear from various parts of South Galway – from Portumna to Gort to Loughrea & everywhere in between. Advertisement If anyone knows of their whereabouts, please do let me know. #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/Lg4j4XqyLO — Anne Rabbitte TD (@AnneRabbitte) January 30, 2020



“If anyone knows of their whereabouts, please do let me know,” deputy Rabbitte said.

The incident occurred just over a week out from the 2020 General Election, with polling stations due to open next Saturday, February 8, around the country to determine the make-up of the next Dáil and government.