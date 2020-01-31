Fertiliser prices: Down significantly, but is an increase on the way?

Fertiliser prices are expected to rise from February 1. AgriLand contacted merchants this week to get an idea of current prices before this increase happens.

The prices highlighted below are ‘per tonne’ when sold in 500kg bags. Those buying in bulk can expect to receive better value per tonne than those buying in 500kg bags.

The price charged by the merchant, as always, depends on the size of the purchase and the timing of payment. Prices will also vary if delivery costs have to be taken into account.

Compounds

18-6-12 was quoted as ranging in price from €340/t to €355/t, but many merchants were at the lower end of this scale.

Pasture sward products, containing 27-2.5-5, seem to be selling for a similar price to 18-6-12, with €340/t appearing as standard, but prices were also quoted at €355/t.

Cut sward products, 24-2.5-10, were widely quoted as €10/t dearer than pasture sward products. The prices ranged from €350/t to €365/t.

CAN and CAN + S

Calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) prices are being reported at anywhere from €240/t to €255/t.

From the prices received by AgriLand, CAN plus sulphur was said to be trading at €10-15/t ahead of CAN.

Prices started at €250/t and didn’t appear to be falling below this. Prices for CAN plus sulphur peaked at €265/t.

Urea

Urea prices have also been constant around the country this year.

In many cases, urea is being sold for €340-€355/t. This is essentially on a par with the prices charged for compounds 18-6-12 and 27-2.5-5.

How do these fertiliser prices compare with last spring?

In April 2019, AgriLand gave an update on fertiliser prices across the country.

Back then, CAN prices were varying from €270/t to €285/t, roughly €30/t more expensive than the prices seen today.

There has been a decent drop off in price for 18-6-12 and 27-2.5-5 since April 2019 also.

April 2019 saw prices range from €370/t to €385/t for such compounds, while today they are just €340-€355/t.

AgriLand will provide an update on fertiliser prices next week.