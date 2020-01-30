This week’s FarmLand: Tim Cullinan; tillage; and tips on colostrum management

It’s that time of the week again for FarmLand – AgriLand‘s weekly video show – which returns this evening, Thursday, January 30, for the second episode of its 2020 season.

The new-look show reflects on some of the biggest talking points in the farming community; plus we also find out what’s happening inside farm gates around the country.

In this week’s episode of FarmLand, our reporter Charles O’Donnell catches up with the new Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president, Tim Cullinan, to find out some of his plans for the organisation now that his term as president has officially started.

Reporter Breifne O’Brien talks to some of the tillage farmers attending the Teagasc National Tillage Conference to find out how planting is going for them; and to ask what their sowing plans are for spring?

Our dairy specialist Emma Gilsenan meets Co. Kilkenny dairy farmer Jim Mulhall to find out the basics on testing colostrum and the protocols involved in tube feeding a newborn calf.

Stay tuned to FarmLand every week as we aim to bring you all the latest farming news and know-how from across the country and across the sectors.

