Woman airlifted to hospital following collision involving tractor

A woman was airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a tractor and a car in Co. Roscommon yesterday, Wednesday, January 29, according to An Garda Síochána.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision, involving a tractor and a car, which occurred on the R361 on Wednesday, January 29.”

The spokesperson noted that emergency services were also at the scene, adding that the driver and two passengers of the car all received serious injuries.

One woman was airlifted to Galway University Hospital, and a male and female were taken to Castlebar hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed for a period of time and local diversions were put in place. Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda Síochána representative said.

Livestock stolen from 2 farmyards

A public appeal has been made by An Garda Síochána in relation to the theft of livestock from two farmyards in Co. Longford last week.

In a statement on the matter to AgriLand, a Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí in Granard are appealing to the public for their assistance in relation to the theft of livestock from two farmyards, in the Edgeworthstown area of Longford that occurred between [Wednesday and Thursday] January 22 and 23.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed anything unusual on January 22 between Edgeworthstown and Ballinalee or any road users who may have camera footage, to contact Gardaí in Granard on: 043-6668-7660, the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.

It was noted that Gardaí are continuing to advise farmers to remain vigilant and to contact Gardaí if they observe anything suspicious.