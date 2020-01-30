High-quality dairy enterprise on 144ac available for purchase in the ‘Golden Vale’

An excellent opportunity has arisen to acquire a very high-quality dairy enterprise extending to approximately 144ac (58.27ha).

The residential farm situated in Ballylahiff, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick, in the ‘Golden Vale’, is just off the N21 (the main Limerick to Kerry route) and just 1.5km from the county town of Newcastle West.

It is brought to the market by Sherry Fitzgerald Stack. According to the estate agents: “It is one of the best farm holdings to come on the market in the region for quite some time and presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a very high-quality dairy enterprise.”

Extensive array of farm buildings

The farm has well-proportioned fields with central roadways and has significant road frontage. In addition to the land, there is number of extensive farm buildings also included within the sale.

The outbuildings comprise of:

A 12-unit milking parlour;

A cubicle house with scrapers for 150 head cows;

A 45-slatted unit;

Two slatted units (100X60ft) and (50X60ft);

A five-bay calf shed;

Two calving boxes;

A storage unit (50X50ft); and

Various other outbuildings.

Along with the farm comes a two-storey residence, which is located at the end of a tarmacadam driveway. Conveniently, there is a separate entrance to both the residence and farmyard.

Advertisement

The accommodation consists of: an entrance porch; an entrance hallway; a lounge/sitting room; a kitchen / dining room; a pantry; a utility room; a landing; six bedrooms (one en-suite); a main bathroom; and a WC.

Additional amenities/features include: a Mulberry solid fuel range; oil-fired central heating; an open fireplace; an onsite septic tank; double-glazed uPVC windows fitted throughout; and the luxury of a private well, which services both the farmyard and house.

Moreover, there are mature lawns and trees to the front of the residence.

The 144ac holding has an asking price of €1,950,000. Further details on the property are available on online.