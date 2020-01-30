New president and deputy president of VCI elected

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has announced the election of its incoming president Joe Moffitt and deputy president Ailis Ní Riain.

The incoming president and deputy president were elected by members of the Veterinary Council of Ireland at the most recent council meeting, which took place on yesterday, Wednesday, January 29.

The incoming leaders will assume their roles with immediate effect.

With over 30 years’ experience working as a veterinary practitioner, incoming president Moffitt is currently based in Co. Wexford where he works in a large/mixed animal practice.

Speaking about his appointment, Moffitt said: “It is a great honour to have been elected to the role of President of the Veterinary Council.

“I am pleased to serve this esteemed council as president, and look forward to working with the council, registrar and executive team in helping to deliver on our ambitious corporate strategy,” the president added.

Deputy president Dr. Ní Riain has significant experience in regulatory and education matters.

A medical doctor by profession, she is the chair of the Compliance Committee of the Social Care, according to the council, professionals regulator CORU, and works in her medical capacity in assisting the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland in relation to disciplinary health matters.

Dr. Ní Riain currently works in management consultancy in the health sector.

Speaking about her recent appointment, Dr. Ní Riain said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to the role of deputy president with the veterinary council.

“I look forward to working with the council in helping to deliver on the VCI’s mission to ensure trusted and effective regulation and one that has the best interests of animal health & welfare and public health at the forefront of everything we do.”

Registrar of the VCI Niamh Muldoon congratulated both council members on their appointment to office, stating:

The veterinary council is very fortunate to have both officers and council members of the calibre enjoyed by the VCI.

Muldoon added that these people enable the council “to benefit from their varied experience and diverse expertise, in determining matters in the public interest”.