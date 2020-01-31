Wet wintry weekend in store – Met Éireann

A wet weekend is in store for the country, with sleet and a chance of snow on high ground on Saturday night in places, according to Met Éireann.

Today will see early rain clear quickly away to the south-east this morning. Mostly dry and bright conditions will follow from the west, the national meteorological office says.

Showers will develop during the afternoon, mainly in Ulster and Connacht, but will become more widespread in the evening.

Another blustery day is on the cards, with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, reaching gale force in western and northern coastal areas later.

It should stay relatively mild, however, with afternoon temperatures of 9° to 11°.

It will continue windy with no frost tonight and a mixture of clear spells and further showers feeding in.

The showers will be most frequent in the west and north with coastal gales continuing and minimum temperatures of 5° to 7°.

Drying and spraying conditions will be mostly poor up until at next Tuesday at the earliest, when dryer and more settled weather may prevail.

Regarding field conditions, most soils remain saturated or waterlogged with no great change forecast for the following seven days.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow morning will bring bright spells and further scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

Showers will merge to give longer spells of rain over Ulster in the afternoon but it will become mainly dry elsewhere.

Highs of 7° to 9° are expected in strong to near gale-force westerly winds, gradually easing during the afternoon and evening.

Rain arriving in the south-west tomorrow night will quickly spread northwards, reaching the north coast by dawn.

The rain is likely to fall as sleet or snow over high ground especially but it will turn drier again in the south towards morning.

Lowest temperatures of 1° to 3° are forecast with frost in parts before and after the rain.

Sunday

Rain, sleet and hill snow in the north will clear during the morning and early afternoon with more showery milder conditions following from the south.

Maximum afternoon temperatures of 7° to 12° are expected with it to be mildest in the south, in blustery southwesterly winds.

Lows on Sunday night of 2° to 5° are predicted with showers becoming confined to coastal parts generally, according to Met Éireann.