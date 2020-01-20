7 sheep injured – 3 put down – after Longford dog attack
Three sheep had to be put down after a dog attack in the Killashee area of Co. Longford earlier today, Monday, January 20.
AgriLand understands that a total of seven sheep were injured after being attacked by three dogs. The dogs in question are understood to have been a Labrador and two terriers, or similar breeds.
It is also understood that one of the dogs – the Labrador – was shot.
This is the second incident of dogs attacking sheep in the midlands in less than a week.
On Friday, January 17, the county dog warden of Co. Laois issued a statement which said that, the previous day, two out of three dogs were shot after they attacked 50 in-lamb ewes.
The county dog warden said: “50 ewes in lamb were attacked/worried and scattered everywhere, which were attacked and worried by three dogs. Two of the dogs were shot; owners of all three dogs have been identified.”
“All dog owners must ensure their dogs are kept under effectual, proper control – and accompanied at all time,” the warden said.