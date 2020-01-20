7 sheep injured – 3 put down – after Longford dog attack

Three sheep had to be put down after a dog attack in the Killashee area of Co. Longford earlier today, Monday, January 20.

AgriLand understands that a total of seven sheep were injured after being attacked by three dogs. The dogs in question are understood to have been a Labrador and two terriers, or similar breeds.

It is also understood that one of the dogs – the Labrador – was shot.

The dogs are believed to have come from a neighbouring house which had recently seen a change of occupants. The farmer who owned the sheep is in the process of notifying the Gardaí.

This is the second incident of dogs attacking sheep in the midlands in less than a week.

Advertisement

On Friday, January 17, the county dog warden of Co. Laois issued a statement which said that, the previous day, two out of three dogs were shot after they attacked 50 in-lamb ewes.

The county dog warden said: “50 ewes in lamb were attacked/worried and scattered everywhere, which were attacked and worried by three dogs. Two of the dogs were shot; owners of all three dogs have been identified.”

The warden issued a warning to dog owners to keep their animals under control.

“All dog owners must ensure their dogs are kept under effectual, proper control – and accompanied at all time,” the warden said.