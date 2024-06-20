The number of thoroughbred horses slaughtered in 2024 to-date has been confirmed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

A total of 641 thoroughbred horses have been slaughtered to-date in 2024 in a slaughter plant approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the minister stated.

Earlier this year, Minister McConalogue said the number of thoroughbreds slaughtered at facilities approved by the DAFM in 2023 was 1,428.

According to the minister DAFM “maintains the central equine database which records the registration details of all equines issued with a passport by approved passport issuing organisations (PIOs) in Ireland.

It further records the registration details of equines resident in the country but issued with a passport by approved PIOs outside the state.

“The date of movement of horses to approved slaughter plants is recorded on the central database as these movements occur,” he added.

Horses

Meanwhile, operations at Ireland’s only horse abattoir, Shannonside Foods in Co. Kildare have been suspended by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, following the highlighted animal welfare abuse from a recent RTÉ Investigates programme.

Minister McConalogue stated: “My department is actively investigating the absolutely abhorrent mistreatment of animals and suspected criminality we witnessed on the RTÉ PrimeTime investigates programme that aired this week.

“There is an active investigation taking place led by the DAFM and An Garda Síochána and while it is vitally important that I ensure that process continues without prejudice, I am stating categorically that the full rigour of the law will be applied, and no stone left unturned.”

But the Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Claire Kerrane, wants to see a “clear and definite time-frame” for the completion of the DAFM’s investigation.

Deputy Kerrane said: “I welcome the shutdown of the abattoir and the investigation now underway.

“However, on said investigation, many of us will remember similar abuse of calves in marts highlighted on Prime Time Investigates last July, there was a similar outcry at the abuse shown at that time, and I have been seeking updates on that investigation since.

The Roscommon–Galway TD said she has also learned from Minister McConalogue that “the investigation into that abuse is still ongoing and that the department are still ‘gathering evidence’ almost a year later.

“This begs the question how long will the investigation into the latest animal welfare abuses take. Will the department still be gathering evidence this time next year?

“I am calling on the minister to provide a clear and definite time-frame on the current ongoing investigation. I presume he has given those leading the investigation within his department a time-frame for completion of that work, he should share that,” Deputy Kerrane said.

Slaughter plant

Separately Deputy Réada Cronin also asked Minister McConalogue if the “safety, security, efficiency and effectiveness of the horse passport system “could be guaranteed “given what was exposed on RTÉ”.

In response Minister McConalogue replied: “Checks on the passport are just one element of a number of controls at the slaughter plant in question.

“Other controls include a full time veterinary presence in the plant on the days on which slaughter takes place, the carrying out of ante mortem and post mortem inspections by veterinary practitioners and identity checks involving checks on documentation and on the central database, carried out in accordance with the legal obligations.

“The activities shown and reported on the Prime Time show what would appear to be illegal activities which impact on the traceability system.

“My department has already commenced an investigation into these matters with the support of An Garda Siochana and the full force of the law will be brought to bear to ensure that there are appropriate consequences for those responsible.”