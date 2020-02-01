63ac roadside holding for sale at Campile, New Ross

A 63ac roadside holding at Dunmain, Campile, New Ross, Co. Wexford, will go under the hammer in one or two lots at auction on Friday, February 28, in the Brandon House Hotel, New Ross, at 3:00pm.

The lands are located 12km from New Ross, along the R734 close to Gusserane, 6km from Campile, and are for sale as the owners are retiring, said selling agent, David Quinn.

“It is in an area of excellent quality farmland. New Ross is a thriving town in Wexford adjoining the Waterford border, with a number of primary and secondary schools and a large selection of supermarkets, shops and services.

“It is intersected by the N25 and the N30, 25km north of Waterford and 37km from Wexford town,” he said.

The holding has extensive frontage onto a local road and is laid out in three divisions, all of which are in tillage. The land has free draining soil and is of excellent quality with no waste. It is renowned in the local area and recently acted as the site for the Ballycullane ploughing match.

“There is a two-storey derelict farmhouse within 500m, with a yard attached to the property along with a range of stone outbuildings with mature trees surrounding it. It is a beautiful site for a renovation project or perhaps a new build. Services include a private well and septic tank,” said the agent.

The property will be offered in the following lots: Lot 1: Farmhouse on circa 19.125ac;

Lot 2: Circa 44.231ac; and

Lot 3: The entire.

Tillage and dairy farmers

“The property would appeal to tillage and dairy farmers in the area looking to expand their holding. Also, as there is a derelict house and yard included, it may appeal to someone looking for a renovation project or to build a new home on the property,” said David.

The guide price is €10,000-12,000/ac. “This is an excellent holding in a good location that would make an ideal stand-alone farm or a great addition to an existing holding. The land is suitable for all agricultural purposes,” said the agent.

“Demand for land in this area would be strong and land in this area would generally sell for prices in the region of €10,000-14,000/ac.”

Further information is available from Quinn Property, 26 Main Street, Gorey, on: 053-9480000; or online at: www.quinnproperty.ie.