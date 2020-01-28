Multiple lots for sale sitting on 27ac of land available in Co. Kerry

Mannix Property Services brings to the market a land holding, available for purchase, in Gortatlea, Tralee, Co. Kerry. The land comprises 27ac; however, there is the option for it to be sold in more than one lot, or as the entire.

The property is in close proximity to Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Cork and Kerry Airport.

Property details

First up is the bungalow, which resides on circa 15ac of grassland.

The land is of very good quality and is situated to the north and south of the current residence. Furthermore, there are also some old farm outbuildings located on the property as well.

The bungalow is a three-bed residence, with one bathroom, that is in need of modernisation; however, it is located in an idyllic location on the farm offering both privacy and serenity to the would-be purchaser, according to the auctioneers.

Secondly, there is a holding in one block, situated on circa 5.15ac, that is located on the L2013, roughly 1km from the N22.

It has direct access off this road and is in close proximity to the bungalow but it has its own independent access.

The lands in the main lot are of very good quality with a little heavy ground on the right-hand boundary as you climb the field. Further features and amenities include good natural boundaries and mains water available at the roadside to these lands.

Thirdly, on approximately 3.93ac, is another block of land. It is located on the L2013, just 500m from the N22.

It has direct access off this road and the lands are to the rear of a site that has been taken out of the plot and are accessed via a passageway that is 12m in width and 115m in length.

The fields are in need of attention, according to the auctioneers, but by their nature are good and productive. In addition to this, they have good natural boundaries with mains water access at the roadside of the lands.

Finally, on circa 3.62ac, is the remaining block of land that is located on the L2013, only 500m from the N22 – it has direct access off this road.

The fields are again in need of some attention but are good quality, productive lands with a good covering of grass on them at present.

The natural boundaries are overgrown in places but are good in the most part and mains water is available at roadside to these lands.

More details

For further information on the lots above, contact Mannix Property Services online here. Price is available on application.

Further to the lots, Mannix Property Services has Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) entitlements of 14.42 units available with these lands if a purchaser is interested.