60ac of ‘rich fertile land’ expected to achieve ‘strong price’

Approximately 60ac of what the selling agent hails as “excellent quality rich fertile grassland” is for sale at Reens West, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Maurice Stack of Sherry FitzGerald Stack said he expects the sale to generate a lot of enquiries.

The non-residential lands are on the main Limerick-Killarney road, approximately 5km from Newcastle West. They are laid out in two divisions and are rich and fertile easily farmed land.

“The lands are bounding the main N21 route, with a central roadway running through the lands and water and electricity available for connection. There is also some road frontage and the lands generate approximately €10,000 of single farm payments,” the agent said.

Local farmers

Maurice said he expects keen interest from Limerick city, where equestrian interests and hobby farming are driving enquiries in the area.

“The lands also present a great opportunity for local farmers and I have already had enquiries from some of them. I would be amazed if they didn’t achieve a strong price,” he said.

Land prices in the general area have been ranging from €11,000 to €14,000/ac and there is a lot of demand, according to Maurice.