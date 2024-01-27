53.6ac in Ballyconor Big, Kilrane, Rosslare, Co. Wexford, on the outskirts of Kilrane village is for sale by private treaty.

David Quinn, selling agent at Quinn Property in Gorey, said: “The land has some frontage onto the public road, it is in one block and divided into suitable grazing divisions. It is all currently in grass, of excellent quality with no waste.”

Quinn added that there is an internal hard core roadway on the land in Kilrane with electric fencing, along with water piping and troughs throughout.

“Mains water and mains sewerage are accessible at the road, and the lands also have a natural water course. There is a farmyard on the holding comprising four-span shed, lean-to and cattle crush.

“Part of the land may have future residential development potential,” he said.

Advertisement

The vendor will continue farming but wanted to reduce his holdings, according to the selling agent.

“Kilrane has a good selection of village amenities, including shops, primary school, post office, as well as train and bus station.

“The land is less that 2km from Rosslare Europort/harbour. Amenities include a supermarket, shops, restaurants, hotels, medical centre, bus and rail services,” he added.

Advertisement

“Rosslare Strand with its golf club, burrow links, beautiful ‘blue flag’ beach and the renowned Kelly’s Resort Hotel and Spa is just 7.5km away, while St. Helen’s golf resort is a short drive.

“Wexford town is approximately 18km, while the N11/M11 network allows for a commute of less than two hours to Dublin,” Quinn said,” the selling agent said.

Ballyconor Big is guiding at €12,000ac. David’s view on the land market for 2023 is that supply will continue to remain scarce,and demand will be steady, at late 2023 levels.

“If commodity prices continue to rise and we get a more favourable farming year, we may see an improvement in demand and prices.

“Generally good quality land in the south-east will continue to trade from €12,000-€18,000, depending on quality and location,” he said.