While the outlook for beef is set to remain strong, buyers of dropped calves remain very discerning in their choice.

Ai Services breeding specialist, Ivan Minford, told Agriland: “Only calves with real shape and substance to them are commanding a premium price at the present time.

“And invariably this can be traced back to the fact that they have been sired by proven AI beef bulls.

“The growing use of sexed semen in dairy herds has brought about a greater opportunity for milk producers to use proven beef AI bulls within their overall herd breeding programmes.

“And this is being reflected in the trade for dropped calves in the livestock marts. In the first instance, considerably less black and white bulls are now presented for sale.”

Dropped calves from AI

Minford made these comments at the recent launch of Ai Services 2024 Beef Sires catalogue.

“Dairy farmers are now using significant quantities of Aberdeen Angus, Hereford and British Blue bulls. There is also a strong demnd for Culard Charolais straws for use on mature Holstein/Friesian cows.

“But it’s still the quality calf that will attract that premium price. In practical terms this means knowing the figures associated with each bull,” he added.

“We also carry out a calving survey on each bull joining our Ballycraigy stud in Co. Antrim.”

Minford also confirmed the significantly greater uptake of fertility boost semen straws, particularly by dairy farmers.

“This approach is being taken with older cows that have previously proven difficult to get back into calf,” he explained.

“The mixed straws contain semen from three bulls. These can be from the same breed or a mix of breeds can be included in the straw.

“By taking this approach, fertility levels can be improved. However, with younger animals or older cows that have not proven difficult to breed in the past, a standard straw containing semen from a single bull only will suffice.”

According to the Ai Services representative, demand for high quality semen within the suckler sector is also increasing.

“Beef prices continue to strengthen. The demand for high quality suckled calves has never been stronger,” he continued.

“And there is clear evidence that suckler herd owners see a role for proven AI bulls in this context.

“The role for technologies, including synchronisation, is also developing within the suckler sector.”

Ai Services is also confirming a consistent growth in beef semen sales to customers throughout the UK.

A total of 15 breeds feature within the company’s 2024 beef sires catalogue.