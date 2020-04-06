5-year-old boy dies after falling from trailer

A five-year-old-boy has died after falling from a trailer on a farm in Co. Roscommon yesterday, Sunday, April 5.

Gardaí confirmed to AgriLand that officers from Castlerea were called to the scene on a farm in the Tulsk area of the county, situated between Castlerea and Strokestown.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to Roscommon University Hospital. Gardaí said that a post-mortem will take place “in due course”.

The accident took place yesterday at around 5:40pm, when the boy “received fatal injuries when he fell from a trailer on his farm”, Gardaí confirmed.

Gardaí also confirmed that a file will be prepared for the coroner, and that the Health and Safety Authority [HSA] have been informed of the accident, and will conduct an investigation.

Cork accident

Sadly, this is the second fatality in a farm accident to occur this month.

Last Friday, April, 3, a representative of the HSA confirmed to AgriLand that an investigation had begun following a fatality on a farm in Co. Cork.

It is believed a farmer was killed in an accident involving livestock on a farm in Tullylease, near Charleville.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 2, AgriLand understands, and the man in question is thought to have been aged in his 60s.