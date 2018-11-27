5 Teagasc researchers get global recognition on cited list

Five Teagasc researchers have been named in the annual Highly Cited Researchers 2018 List. Now in its fifth year, the citation analysis identifies influential researchers as determined by their peers around the globe.

The list includes those who have consistently won recognition in the form of high citation counts over a decade.

The annual list that was recently published by Clarivate Analytics identifies researchers with multiple papers ranking in the top 1% by citations for their field and year. The five people acknowledged are listed below.

Professor Catherine Stanton

Stanton is a senior research officer at Teagasc. She is also involved in Department Psychiatry, UCC and APC Microbiome Ireland.

Her research includes nutritional aspects of dairy and functional foods, probiotic cultures, bioactive metabolite production, infant gut microbiota, and healthy proteins and fats (including conjugated linoleic acid, short chain fatty acids) that are produced by gut bacteria.

She is also very interested in the microbiome during pregnancy and in infancy.

Dr. Paul Cotter

Cotter is head of the department of food biosciences at Teagasc Food Research Centre. He is also principal investigator in APC Microbiome Ireland.

Cotter’s research focuses on the microbiology and microbiomes of food (especially fermented and other dairy foods), food processing and production environments and the gastrointestinal tract. The view of his research is in maintaining/establishing a healthy gut microbiota through dietary interventions, especially in athletes.

Dr. Orla O’Sullivan

O’Sullivan is a research officer in Teagasc Food Research Centre and APC Microbiome Ireland.

Her research interest focuses on elucidating the microbiome from various environments including human gut and lung, rumen and food.

Her particular interest is in the role of exercise and diet, specifically whey protein, on the human gut microbiome both in healthy and diseased cohorts.

Professor Brijesh Tiwari

Tiwari is the principal research officer, Food Chemistry and Technology Department at Teagasc Food Research Centre and Associate Professor (Adjunct) University College Dublin, Ireland.

His research includes application of novel food processing, extraction and preservation technologies, with a strong focus on investigation of biochemical aspect of food and food products.

A particular focus of his current research relates to the investigation of green and sustainable solutions to food industry challenges.

Dr. Paul Allen

Allen is a retired principal research officer. His research interests covered a range of approaches to important meat research challenges.

They included assurance of meat palatability, application of imaging and spectroscopic methods to prediction of meat eating quality, optimising and controlling colour in fresh meat, packaging solutions for fresh meat, objective carcass evaluation, and innovation in healthier meat products.