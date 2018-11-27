Boatload of bulls destined for Libya in 2 weeks

A boatload of cattle will leave Ireland bound for Libya in approximately two weeks, AgriLand understands.

The consignment of bulls – Friesians, Aberdeen Angus, Hereford and continentals – has been organised by Cork-based exporting company, Curzon Livestock.

The bulls – weighing between 400kg and 460kg – will be shipped via a livestock-carrying vessel which will be loaded with approximately 1,750 bulls. The consignment will set sail from Co. Cork.

The same exporter hopes that this contract could form the basis of regular and consistent shipments of Irish cattle to Libya in 2019.

In July of this year, the same company sourced a consignment of Friesian bulls – weighing between 400kg and 500kg – along with continental bulls – weighing between 500kg and 600kg.

These 3,500 bulls were loaded onto livestock-carrying vessels, the Atlantic M and the Sarah. In addition to the bulls, the exporter also shipped approximately 400 in-calf Friesian heifers to Libya as part of that consignment.

The Libyan market

This consignment of bulls will be the fourth shipment to Libya this year and is welcome news for the industry.

Weanling (+113 head), store (+2,388 head) and finished cattle (+158 head) numbers have all increased on 2017 levels up to October 14, 2018.