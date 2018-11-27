Grain price: Planting up in Ukraine as late grain harvest draws to a close
Grain prices were largely in the green at the end of last week, but movement remained slow on the markets. Meanwhile, planting is up in parts of the Black Sea region and harvest results are becoming clearer.
Around the world
According to reports from Russia, 26.3 million hectares of winter and spring wheat have been harvested in 2018, producing 73.4 million tonnes of grain. This is down from 2017, when 88 million tonnes of grain were produced from 27.3 million hectares.
In Ukraine, 96% of late grains were harvested as of November 19. 4.577 million hectares of grain were grown in the 2018 season and this has been yielding approximately 7.59t/ha.
Plantings in Ukraine
As of November 19, 19% of the late grains in Ukraine had been harvested. This is up 4% on the same time last year according to UkrAgroConsult.
884,000ha of winter barley have been planted in Ukraine, up from 821,000ha on 2017.
LIFFE
LIFFE wheat for November rose all week. It started last Monday at £167.75/t and finished at £169.50/t. January 2019 wheat stood at £169.50/t at the start of this week. It was unchanged from Friday’s November price on Monday (November 26).
MATIF
The December price for MATIF wheat finished at €199.25/t last week (November 19-23), having reached €200.75/t on Thursday (November 22). However, this is a big improvement from where it was on Monday (November 19) at €196.75/t. The last time the MATIF wheat price for December hit that price was September 13.
CBOT
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat for December saw very little change last week (November 19-23). It opened the week at 498.50c/bu, hit 500.75c/bu on Tuesday (November 20) and finished on Friday (November 23) at 499.75c/bu.