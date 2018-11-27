Grain growers to collect €1,000 for beet co-op at AGM in Athy

The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) has opened an account to collect €1,000 from individual members who wish to buy into a new sugar beet co-operative of beet growers under the plan to revive the beet industry in this country.

Growers who wish to invest the money must fill out the form provided by Beet Ireland at recent meetings.

Interested parties can post the signed form, along with a cheque for €1,000 – made out to the Irish Grain Growers Group – to: Irish Grain Growers Group Secretary, Limefield, Ratheniska, Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Members attending the IGGG’s annual general meeting tonight (November 27) may also bring the cheque and form to the meeting.

AGM

The IGGG will host its AGM tonight (Tuesday, November 27) at 7:15pm in the Clanard Court Hotel, Athy, Co. Kildare.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle, will begin proceedings on the night, while Robbie Byrne of Precision Nutrition will also speak. Robbie has a keen interest in minding soil health.

Other topics to be discussed at the meeting include: CAP reform;

Brexit;

Bank interest rates;

Farm safety;

Insurance.

The meeting is a members only event, but new members are more than welcome on the night and membership forms will be available on the door.

Next Beet Ireland meeting