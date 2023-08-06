A 47ac roadside holding at Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown in Co. Carlow, with two derelict dwellings, will go for sale by online auction on Friday, August 25, at 2:00pm.

“This valuable holding is located within 500m of Ballinkillen village, just off the main Borris/Bagenalstown Road, 5km from both,” according to auctioneer, David Quinn.

“It is in an area of excellent quality farmland with a mixture of tillage, dairy and drystock on the surrounding lands,” he added.

“Ballinkillen has a primary school, GAA pitch, community centre/club and church, while Bagenalstown has a good range of amenities with primary and secondary schools, shops, library, church, daily commuter services by rail to and from Dublin, scenic walks along the River Barrow and easy access to the M9 motorway.

“Carlow town is 20km, where there are a vast array of amenities, as well as Carlow Technological University,” he said.

The property is divided into three separate lots, all with good frontage onto the public road.

“Lot 1 comprises circa 20.75 ac and has the benefit of a derelict house and yard,” the agent said.

“The lands are laid out in a number of suitable divisions, all currently in grass and generally of good quality.

“The remains of a stone-built house and outbuildings are located centrally on the holding and offer the potential for the development of a residence, subject to planning permission.

“Lot 2 extends to circa 25.5 ac. Again, this lot has good frontage onto the public road, is laid out in a number of suitable divisions, the majority of which are in grass with one field in tillage. There are c.3 ac of woodland on this lot,” the agent continued.

“Lot 3 extends to 0.75 of an acre. It is close to the village and has a derelict stone built house and also offers the opportunity for the development of a residence, subject to planning.”

Lots 1 and 2 are guiding at €10,000-€12,000 /ac while lot 3 is guiding at €25,000 – €35,000.