A 98ac residential farm, new to market in Cashel, had its beef output ranked in the top third of Irish beef farms in the 2022 Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) beef output report.

“The farm’s high stocking rates also indicates its excellent management and productivity,” said selling agent, Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Livestock & Property Sales Ltd. (Cashel Mart.)

The 98ac farm at Woodford, Gooldscross, Cashel, is a well managed and presented property for private sale, she said.

“Located on the outskirts of the village of Gooldscross and 2km from Clonoulty, this property enjoys an ideal location with easy access to major towns and cities.

“Cashel town, just 10km, connects to the M8 with easy access to Cork and Dublin, while Thurles, 16km away, offers train services to Cork, Dublin, and Limerick. With the iconic Rock of Cashel within a 10-minute drive and plenty of local amenities on the doorstep, this circa 98c property is one not to miss,” Alison contended.

Advertisement

A bungalow, built in the 1970s, is situated within the property. With a set back position from the road, it offers privacy and tranquillity and is in move-in ready condition, the agent said.

The house comprises: Porch, which leads to a hallway; kitchen; dining room; living room; three bedrooms; and bathroom. Services to the house include oil fired central heating, electricity, septic tank and dual water supply.

To the side there is a full-length garage with up-and-over door to the front, and two single doors at rear.

Advertisement

The house, which has spectacular views, is surrounded by top-quality grass and tillage land, the agent added.

“The lands are laid out well, offering easy access through a long farm roadway. Mature boundaries on all sides of the property make for great cover for livestock, suitable for a number of farming enterprises,” she said.

“An impressive large slatted shed, provides ample space for around 120 cattle along with a large yard and silage slab located in the centre of the farm. Services to the land include water and electricity,” Alison said.

Entitlements worth approximately €12,023.71 for 2022, are included in the sale.