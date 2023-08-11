The Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club’s inaugural ‘Ladies in Red show and sale’ is set to take place on August 19, at Ballymena Livestock Market.

The event is sponsored by Norbrook, and conducted by Carlisle auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington, in conjunction with JA McClelland and Sons.

The sale has attracted an entry of 41 Limousin females from many of the province’s leading herds.

Included in the catalogue is a selection of pedigree Limousin females ranging in age from March 2021-born to December 2022-born.

All entries have been individually selected on-farm by Harrison and Hetherington’s pedigree beef sales manager and auctioneer James Little.

Speaking ahead of the event, Little said: “After last year’s record-breaking 50th anniversary sale, I was delighted to receive instructions to conduct the forthcoming sale, in conjunction with JA McClelland and Sons.

“The 2022 sale saw some real show-stoppers, and this year’s offering is no exception.

“The entire catalogue provides purchasers with the opportunity to acquire some of the very best genetics in the breed,” he added.

“There are some real stars on offer, and the mix of cow makers and show types, ensures breeding females to suit every taste and budget.

“Cattle from Northern Ireland are renowned for their quality and depth of breeding, regularly featuring in the upper echelons of premier sales throughout the UK and Ireland. The Ladies in Red Sale promises to be a fantastic event, and one not to be missed by discerning pedigree cattle enthusiasts,” he said.

All females will be inspected by a vet prior to the auction, and will be sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association and the British Limousin Cattle Society.

Entries will be pre-sale tested and eligible for immediate export to Great Britain following the sale, or to the Republic of Ireland by arrangement with the vendor.

Judging gets underway at 10:00a.m, and will be left in the capable hands of Mary Cormack, owner of the noted Rougemont herd based in Leominster, Hereford.

The sale will commence at 1:00p.m and online bidding will also be available via MartEye.

Prospective buyers are advised to contact the auctioneers for online bidding approval prior to the sale.

The full-colour catalogue, which includes photographs of the heifers on offer, features entries from 17 herds, including:

Ampertaine (5);

Backfarm;

Carrickaldreen (2);

Charlottes;

Collegeland (2);

Craigatoke (3);

Doogary;

Glenmarshal (5);

Huntley;

Keadyview;

Keenaught, Lynderg (5);

Larkhill;

Moneydarragh;

Rathkeeland (5);

Slieve (2);

Trueman (4).

Many of the breed’s sought-after and proven bloodlines are represented in the catalogue. The heifers selling are daughters of successful stockbulls and highly acclaimed artificial insemination (AI) sires.

“This is a new sale in the club’s annual calendar, and the organising committee is excited to present a high-calibre catalogue, representing the cream of Northern Ireland’s Limousin genetics,” Northern Ireland Limousin Club chair, Brian McAuley said.

“Vendors have been working hard in preparation for August 19, and we are looking forward to welcoming breeders from across the UK and Ireland.

“Thanks also to our principal sponsor Norbrook, for its generous financial support,” he added.