Billed as a “trophy holding” by the selling agent, a 39ac residential farm with extensive road frontage, located in close proximity to Pallaskenry and local village amenities, is for sale by private treaty.

According to Tom Crosse of GVM Auctioneers, the 39ac Pallaskenry farm is all in pasture and is suitable for beef, dairy or equestrian use, with obvious site potential.

“It is Ideal for hobby farming and given the strong location, would be an excellent investment opportunity,” he said.

The single-storey farmhouse comprises: Sitting room, kitchen, utility, three bedrooms and bathroom. Out offices include slatted shed, hay barn, yard, cattle crush, and ancillary sheds.

The 39ac Pallaskenry property is guiding at €500,000.

Limerick lands

Meanwhile, GVM Auctioneers also has 38ac of what it describes as “rolling parkland”, with extensive road and river frontage, with conditional planning approved for the construction of one house in Scart, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick, for sale by private treaty. Scart, Ballysimon

“This parcel of land is ideally located just 10 minutes’ drive from the University of Limerick and Plassey Technological Park, with easy access also to both the nearby motorway and Boher village,” Tom said.

“The land quality is excellent and is laid out in easily managed divisions. It adjoins the Mulcair River from the rear.

“This is an ideal opportunity to acquire a very valuable holding, ideal for dairying, beef or equestrian use. The excellent location also makes this a tremendous investment opportunity or for possible hobby farming use,” the auctioneer said.

The Ballysimon property is guiding at €450,000.