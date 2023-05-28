Approximately 42.407ac, just outside Sallins, Co. Kildare, will go under the hammer in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas, on Thursday, June 22, at 3:00p.m.

“The property is in an excellent location in the townsland of Millicent which is approximately 3km north of Sallins and 4km south of Clane, near the Sallins bypass,” selling agent Paddy Jordan of Jordan Auctioneers said.

“The property is within easy access of the M7 motorway at junction 9A which provides speedy access to Dublin city,” he added.

According to the agent the propoerty is in “prime condition”.

“This land is situated in an idyllic and much sought after setting, adjacent to the River Liffey, and within a short drive from several established stud farms and racing stables,” he added.

“The 42.407ac of top-quality land, laid in permanent pasture for over 100 years, is set out in five large, well-sheltered divisions.

“The land has good access and benefits from two entrances on separate roads offering lots of future potential,” the selling agent said.

“It offers natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout affording tremendous shelter and is ideal for farming, small stud farm or equestrian enterprise and/or a premium residence(s), subject to the necessary planning permission.

“There was previously planning permission granted on the land by Kildare County Council but this has since lapsed,” he added.

It is intended to offer the property in three lots: Lot 1, the entire, circa 42.407ac; lot 2, circa 21.203ac; and lot 3, circa 21.203ac.

Paddy Jordan contended that it is seldom that such an attractive parcel of land comes for sale in such a location and is guiding the property at €18,000/ac.