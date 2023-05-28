Enniscorthy Mart held its weekly calf sale on Wednesday (May 24), with 320 calves on offer at the Co. Wexford-based mart.

The spring-calving season is coming to an end on most dairy farms, with most calves now being sold at marts appearing to be older types.

With that said, there are still some young types making their way into sales.

Enniscorthy Mart

Fionn Sherlock from Enniscorthy Mart said there was a strong trade this week, with a lot of customers present looking for strong, reared calves.

He noted that this week’s sale was mostly made up of calves from four to 12 weeks old.

Friesian bull calves sold from €50 up to €240 for strong calves at the mart this week.

Some sample Friesian prices:

Two two-week-old Friesian bulls sold for €160;

A two-week-old Friesian bull sold for €50.

This two-week-old Friesian bull sold for €160 This two-week-old Friesian bull sold for €50 Images: Enniscorthy Mart

Continental calves

The Continental calves on offer at the sale sold from €170 for a Limousin-cross bull calf up to a top price of €570 for a two-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf.

Some sample Continental prices:

An eight-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull made €570;

A three-week-old Limousin-cross bull made €415;

A 12-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer made €490;

Two ten-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifers made €395;

A ten-week-old Aubrac-cross bull made €370.

This seven-week-old Limousin-cross bull made €330 This eight-week-old Limousin-cross bull made €260 This ten-week-old Aubrac-cross bull made €370 This eight-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull made €570 This ten-week-old red Belgian Blue-cross heifer made €395 This 12-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer made €490 Images: Enniscorthy Mart

Looking at the Angus and Hereford calves, they sold anywhere from €165 for lighter type calves up to €500 for a five-week-old Hereford-cross bull.

Some sample Hereford and Angus prices:

A five-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €500;

A five-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €375;

Three five-week-old Angus-cross bulls sold for €200;

A four-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €390.

Commenting on the trade, Sherlock said: “Overall, a smaller sale with more reared calves present in the mart.

“But there was good export and farmer demand keeping trade very strong for these type of calves.”