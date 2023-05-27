Dairy farmer Denis O’Leary from Blarney, Co. Cork was declared the overall winner of the 2022 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards, and winner of the east Cork region, at the awards event on Thursday night (May 25).

O’Leary was cited for “consistently supplying the best quality milk to Dairygold throughout 2022”.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in Springfort Hall, Mallow, Co. Cork.

O’Leary is milking 130 pedigree Friesian cows on his farm near Blarney with the help of his colleague of 35 years David Cusack, and his wife Ruth. The herd produced 577kg of milk solids per cow in 2022, with an average somatic cell count (SCC) of 87,000 and a current herd EBI of €230, the highest of the finalists.

O’Leary has focused on improving sustainability on his farm by incorporating clover to all reseeds and has been increasing the quality and length of hedgerows on the farm over the last number of years.

He pinpointed the importance of a good work life balance, adherence to routine, and a simple grass-based system as being the cornerstones of his success. The judges remarked on his “impressive awareness and appreciation of biodiversity” having some years ago embarked on a long-term plan to incorporate new trees and hedgerows on-farm.

They also spoke about O’Leary’s involvement in local discussion groups and how he utilised these communities to enhance his technical performance and the sustainability of the systems he uses on the farm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this year’s sustainability award went to John and James Magner of Carrigcunna, Killavullen, Co. Cork.

These two farmers, in collaboration with their farm manager Pad Sheehan, were praised by the judges for their “exceptional standard of dairy farming and demonstrating what can be achieved when you balance high productivity with environmental responsibility”.

The judges recognised the Magners’ commitment to biodiversity, demonstrated in their management of hedgerows, to encourage bird nesting and preserve optimum biodiversity levels.

Dairygold also presented a special recognition award to John Coleman from Cobh, Co. Cork in recognition of his contribution to dairy farming over the years.

The judges commended Coleman’s “energetic attitude and approach to farming and his interest and respect for nature and the environment, evident across his farm”.

He has embraced technology to support the efficient running of the farm and demonstrated awareness of the role dairy farmers play in protecting the environment, the judges said.

Commenting on the awards, Dairygold chairperson Seán O’Brien said: “2022 was a positive year in terms of milk price but it also brought with it some challenges such as rising input costs and supply chain uncertainty.

“Despite these challenges, Dairygold’s milk suppliers continued to provide the highest quality milk to the society for its customers. We also appreciate the work of our milk suppliers in adopting more sustainable farming practices.”

Also commenting, Dairygold chief executive Conor Galvin said: “Our customers have come to expect a high standard and high quality product from us, and it is our milk suppliers that enable us to deliver on that expectation.

Advertisement

“These awards present us with an opportunity to recognise the excellence being achieved across our milk supplier base and demonstrate the ethos of continuous improvement that has long been a foundation for the success of this business,” Galvin added.

The awards were based on 2022 milk quality data for all 2,600 Dairygold milk suppliers across counties Cork, Tipperary, Limerick, and Clare. A shortlist was drawn up from each of the six Dairygold regions and 18 finalists underwent adjudication.

Of these, one winner was chosen for each region, one of whom was named the overall winner.

The full list of regional winners on the night were:

Limerick region – John Paul Kinnane, Hospital, Co. Limerick;

Mid Cork region – Pat and Liz O’Brien, Currabeha, Crookstown, Co. Cork;

Mallow region – Noreen and Geraldine O’Sullivan, Glantane, Lombardstown, Co. Cork;

East Cork region – Denis O’Leary, Upper Cloghroe, Cloghroe, Blarney, Co. Cork (named overall winner);

Mitchelstown region – Brian Weldon, Bloomfield, Ballyhooly, Co. Cork;

Tipperary region – Ann O’Connell Ryan and Conor Ryan, Dunhill, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary.

Sustainability award winners John and James Magner were finalists for the Mallow region; while special recognition award winner John Coleman was a finalist in the east Cork region.