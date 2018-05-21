276 sheep stolen in UK farmland raid

A considerable total of 276 sheep have been stolen from a farmer in the UK earlier this month, according to police authorities.

Taken from the Bridgwater area, near Somerset, England, the stolen animals are estimated to be worth between £18,000 and £20,000 (between €20,520 and €22,800).

Local police department Avon and Somerset Constabulary released a statement on the matter, saying: “We’re appealing for information following a large sheep theft from land at Steart marshes near Bridgwater.

The 92 ewes and 184 lambs were taken overnight between Thursday, May 10, and Friday, May 11, and are a mix of breeds, although the majority of them are pedigree Easycare ewes.

“Pedigree Easycare ewes often look skinny and or bald as they shed their wool once it grows a few centimetres long; fields in which they’re kept will be full of the wool the sheep have shed.

Beat manager Tony Freeman said: “This is a huge loss for the farmer as it’s estimated the sheep and lambs are worth between £18,000 and £20,000.

The animals are not only unusual in their breed but they are also marked on their backs in green, numbers range between 1 and 400.