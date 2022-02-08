252 new tractors were licensed for the first time in January, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

That’s down by six compared to the same month last year when 258 new tractors were registered.

However, it is an increase on the 2020 figure of 247 new units being licensed for the first time.

The monthly CSO figures for December showed that 86 new tractors were licensed for the first time.

Used tractors

When we look at used (imported) tractors there has been a considerable drop in first time registrations recorded.

The CSO data shows that 193 such vehicles were licensed during the month of January.

That has fallen by 47% compared to the same month in 2021 when 367 used (imported) tractors were registered.

It should be noted that figure was a significant increase on January 2019 when 225 used (imported) tractors were licensed.

In total, the CSO stated that 445 tractors were registered for the first time in January.

Meanwhile, the data shows that electric and plug-in hybrid cars continue to grow in popularity in Ireland.

During the first month of 2022, over a fifth of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).

The amount of new electric-only cars registered increased from 4.4% in January 2021 to 11.5% in January this year. 19.7% of new private cars licensed were diesel, compared with 34.2% in the same period in 2021.

In total, the CSO data reveals that 15,814 new private cars were licensed in January, that is a drop of 6.7% compared with the same month in 2021.

The number of used (imported) private cars licensed in January was 3,686, a decrease of 54.6% when compared with January 2021.



WIth 3,559 new cars registered in the first month of the year Toyota was the most popular brand, followed by Hyundai (2,041), Nissan (1,109), Kia (1,108) and Volkswagen (1,089).