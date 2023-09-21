200,550 people attended the 2023 National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

62,500 people attended the final day of the three-day event today (Thursday, September 21), the National Ploughing Association (NPA) confirmed.

66,250 people travelled to Ratheniska for the Ploughing on Tuesday, while 71,800 people descended on the site for the second day of the championships on Wednesday.

The 2023 figure did not manage to beat the record set in 2019, when 297,000 attended.

This year’s attendance was particularly impacted by the wet conditions on the first two days of the event.

Some of the Agriland team at the National Ploughing Championships 2023

Agriland partnered with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) again in 2023 as the official livestream partner for the event.

The Agriland pavilion is located at Block 3, Row 18, Stall 305, and Agriland hosted the official livestream for each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m, in association with UPMC and Pearson Milking Technology.

The livestream, which can be viewed on the Agriland YouTube channel, saw a range of live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion, which was open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.

The Agriland team also brought the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the machinery, competitions, livestock and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.

Viewers were also brought to the fields where 350 competitors took part in a range of ploughing classes including conventional, vintage and horse.