2 plots for sale by private treaty in the ‘Thoroughbred County’

Jordan Auctioneers is bringing two plots of land to the market, both located in Co. Kildare; the first of which is 83.5ac, while the second is 5.6ac.

The former, comprising 83.5ac, is of top-quality land, located at Ballyvarney, Nurney, Co. Kildare.

Located between the villages of Nurney and Kildangan, the property is also close to Kildare Town (8.5km); Newbridge (18km); Athy (14km); and The Curragh 12km. The entire also benefits from easy accessibility to the M7 and M9 motorways.

5 divisions with natural boundaries

The property is generally surrounded by agricultural land in addition to several single one–off houses. It was originally part of the world-renowned Kildangan Stud which is very close to the holding. The lands are accessed via the existing tree-lined avenue.

The entire is in five divisions with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout and is “ideally suitable for any number of uses”. The overall soil quality is very good, and most of the farm is classified as ‘Fontstown’ series.

Furthermore, in addition to the lands, in the sale the owner is also prepared to enter into a 7-10 year lease on the balance of the lands extending to just over 72ac, which would provide over 155ac all in the one block. This, according to the auctioneers, is likely to be “very attractive in the current market”.

The property at Ballyvarney is guiding at a figure of €12,000/ac, which is for sale by private treaty.

In one block

The latter property, comprising 5.6ac, is located at Green Avenue, Naas, Co. Kildare.

It is situated just off the R448 which is the old Kilcullen to Naas road. On the Green Avenue the land is easily accessible to a range of locations including Naas (6.5km); Kilcullen (9km); Two Mile House (3.5km); and Newbridge (9km).

It is about 7km from the M7 motorway and is also easily accessible to the M9.

Overall, the property comprises 5.6ac of agricultural land all in one block. The land is also in grass with matures trees and hedgerows.

The property is outside any zoned area or settlement boundary as defined by Kildare County Council and “would make an ideal site for a residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission”.

The lands at Green Avenue have a guide price of €80,000, which is for sale by private treaty.