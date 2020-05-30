65.4ac property guiding at €5,900/ac to go for auction in Co. Kildare

Jordan Auctioneers, in its first public auction this year, is bringing to the market a 65.4ac holding located at Ironhills, Suncroft, Co. Kildare.

The property is on the market as an executor sale.

It is located between the villages of Nurney (6km) and Suncroft 2.5km. Furthermore, it is a very central location close to Kildare Town (10km); Newbridge (11.5km); and The Curragh (7.5km). In addition, there is easy accessibility to the M7 and M9 motorways.

In grass

The land is in grass and in several small divisions. There are some superb mature trees on the boundaries.

However, according to the auctioneers: “Although the land requires reclamation, it would make an ideal site for a residence and yard subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.”

In addition to the land, there is a derelict house present also.

Additional information

The entire holding is for sale by public auction on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 3:00pm on the property. It is guiding at €390,000.

According to the auctioneers, the farm could suit a “grass-based enterprise or for equestrian use”. Moreover, this could benefit a “sheep, cattle or equestrian user”.

Commenting on whether there has been much interest to date, the auctioneers said: “The sales campaign has not started yet but we have had some prior calls and we envisage a good demand on the day.”