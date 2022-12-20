Bulls bred in Co.Leitrim proved to be the stars of the Elite Continental Bull and Heifer Show and Sale hosted by the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society.

The event, which took place at the Showgrounds, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, featured both Charolais and Limousin stock.

The Charolais cattle were judged by Co. Clare man Richard Hackett while William Smith from Oldcastle, Co. Meath was tasked with judging the Limousins.

Both the Charolais and Limousin champions were awarded on the day (Saturday, December 17) to bulls bred in Co. Leitrim.

The Charolais event and the overall Charolais Champion award went to the McGovern family from Cloone, Co. Leitrim for their bull Pale Superman. This bull was sired by Goldstar Ludwig and went on to sell for €6,500 in the sales ring after the show.

The overall Limousin Champion title went to Currycramp Sonic. This bull was sired by Whinfellpark Lomn and was exhibited on the day by the Mulligan family from Dromod , Co. Leitrim. Sonic later sold for €3,100.

Advertisement

Currycramp Sonic. Image source: Carrick Pedigree Cattle Shows

A total of 20 out of the 41 Charolais bulls sold at an average sale price of €3,950 and five of the seven Limousin bulls sold at average of €2,700.

According to the organisers, the frosty weather and difficult road conditions impacted the attendance of “both exhibitors and prospective purchasers” . However despite these factors, 56 out of the 88 catalogued Limousin and Charolais bulls and heifers were present.

Charolais breeder Patsy Lynch from Moville, Co. Donegal was one of the breeders who had a successful trip to Carrick on Shannon.

He sold his Reserve Champion bull Terryville Shot Gun, sired by Goldstar Othello, for €6,600. Reserve Champion Charolais Terryville Shot Gun sold for €6,600. Image source: Carrick Pedigree Cattle Shows

His second bull Terryville Superman, sired by Roughan Ultimatum, sold for €6,100.



Other top prices achieved on Saturday were:

Advertisement

€5,700 by Edwin McHugh, Carrigart, Co. Donegal for his bull Tullyview Simon sired by Doonally New;

sired by Doonally New; €5,000 for Loughglynn Sucker Punch sired by Clenagh Mischief 2 and bred by Gerard Regan, Driney, Loughglynn, Co Roscommon;

sired by Clenagh Mischief 2 and bred by Gerard Regan, Driney, Loughglynn, Co Roscommon; €5,000 for Dreamteam Superted sired by Derryolan Impeccable and bred by Andrew Norris, Moville, Co. Donegal;

sired by and bred by Andrew Norris, Moville, Co. Donegal; Ronan McGowan, Cloonshanna, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon achieved €4,700 for his Chic-sired bull Cloonshanna Superman ;

; Val Keane, Boyle, Co. Roscommon achieved €4,000 for his bull Moheedain Steve, sired by Bud Orpheus.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society has thanked the Irish Charolais Cattle Society who sponsored €2,000 in premiums for the purchasers of the highest priced Charolais bulls and heifers.

In the Limousin sale, the Reserve Champion rosette was awarded to Cootes Senior, who was sired by Loyal and bred by Noel Faughan, Lisdadnan, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

This bull later went on to sell for €2,300.

Thomas Mulligan also sold his second bull Currycramp Shane, sired by Plumtree Fanatsic for €3,000.

The society’s next pedigree show and sale of all breeds will be on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society extended every good wish to their exhibitors and patrons and wished them a very Happy Christmas and a bright 2023.