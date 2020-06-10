2 juveniles arrested following burglary and fire on Laois farm

Gardaí arrested and charged two juvenile males after responding to a burglary and fire on a farm in Co. Laois earlier this week, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

Taking to social media, Gardaí based in Co. Laois said:

“Portlaoise Gardaí received a report of a burglary and a fire taking place at a farm in Mountmellick yesterday morning, Tuesday, June 9.

Gardaí responded and arrested two juvenile males. On investigations a number of other crimes were uncovered from early June 2020.

“They appeared before a sitting of Portlaoise District Court today charged with offences relating to the incident and others over the past number of days,” the Garda statement said.

Lambs ‘stolen and butchered in the fields’

Meanwhile, Gardaí have also issued a warning to the public regarding meat that is unsuitable for human consumption amid investigations into instances of theft and the butchering of lambs in fields in recent times.

Gardaí based in Co. Wicklow stated:

Gardaí in Newtownmountkennedy are investigating incidents where lambs have been stolen and butchered in the fields where they are grazing.

“Cameras have now been put in place in the affected areas.

Advertisement

“Gardaí are working with local farmers, landowners and others in this investigation and are asking the public to report any suspicious activities in the area.”

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact An Garda Síochána’s Bray Divisional Headquarters on: 01-6665300.

Continuing, the Garda statement warned:

There is also a public health aspect to this as the animals had been recently treated with medication that renders the meat unsuitable for human consumption until it dissipates.

“Please only purchase lamb from trusted sources in the area,” the Garda post stressed.