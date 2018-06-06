1975 Ford 7000 fetches over €10,000 at Co. Carlow auction

A 1975 Ford 7000 changed hands at a recent farm machinery auction (Saturday, June 2).

It was held by Micheal Doyle Properties at Tankardstown, near Tullow (Co. Carlow).

The tractor appeared to be in good working order; prospective bidders drove it and seemed satisfied that it was in sound mechanical condition.

The paintwork, however, certainly showed its age. While the tin-work was predominantly “straight”, the cab interior could best be described as “well worn”.

The clock showed 3,279 hours, but there was no guarantee or indication that this was a genuine reading.

Initially, the auctioneer sought the number on the bonnet – €7,000 – but bidders did not engage until the starting gambit dropped to just €3,000. Interest mounted as bids headed north of €8,000.

In the end, it morphed into a battle between a man present in the field and a phone bidder from Northern Ireland. The hammer fell at €10,700 (no VAT); the tractor is northward bound.

5% commission must be added to this hammer price.

Advertisement

Justin Roberts was there for AgriLand; he captured these pictures and was there to record the all-important sale price.

In production from the start of the 1970s until 1975, the Ford 7000 is widely described as the machine that paved the way for turbo-charged tractors to be accepted across the industry.

The origins of the model can be traced back to 1967 when John Foxwell, the chief engineer of Ford Tractor Operations in the USA, began finalising the specifications for a new tractor to slot into the range between the four-cylinder 5000 and six-cylinder 8000 models.

Based On The 5000

Initially, he intended to develop a five-cylinder engine, but this was ruled out due to reasons of cost. Budget restraints dictated that the new model had to be based on the 5000 – with only minor changes.

Foxwell’s only option was to turbo-charge the four-cylinder engine. The turbo-charger was developed by Garrett AiResearch; modifications were then made to the engine’s pistons, valves, cooling and lubrication systems.

The drive-train was also strengthened; the result was a tractor that delivered 94hp.