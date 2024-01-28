Two separate holdings comprising a total of 170ac of cleared forestry lands will go under the hammer at Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare on Thursday, February 22 at 3:00p.m.

According to selling agent, Clive Kavanagh: “The lands which are now cleared were not a commercial plantation, so there is no replanting condition, making both lots attractive to a wide range of uses.” Oldtown Donore

Lot 1: c.64ac, Oldtown Donore, Naas

“These lands are in an excellent location just 5km from the village of Caragh, 10km from Naas/Newbridge, 7km from Prosperous and 13km from Sallins. The M9 and M7 motorways are accessible within 20 minutes.

“The area is largely agricultural, along with some single one-off rural housing. These lands are all in the one block, with frontage onto the local road.

“The lands, which have now been cleared, were planted in the early 1990s in four different type of Christmas trees,” the selling agent said.

The guide price is €7,000/ac. Inchacooley

Lot 2:106ac, Inchacooley, Monasterevin

“These lands are accessed via a local road – 5km from Monasterevin and 6.5km from Portarlington. The M7 motorway can be accessed in 15 minutes at junction 14. The surrounding lands are all agricultural,” said Clive.

He continued: “These lands are all in the one block, and have been cleared in the same manner as the holding in Oldtown Donore, with no replanting condition.

“110km lines cross the lands along the northern and eastern boundary, and the River Figile bounds the land along the eastern side.”

The guide price is €5,000/ac.

According to the selling agent, both land parcels present an ideal opportunity for a prospective purchaser to buy a block of land at a competitive price.

Some possible uses, he said, include: Planting of a commercial forest; reinstatement to agricultural use; solar development; and possibility for the construction of a residence and yard, subject to obtaining planning permission.