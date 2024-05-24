The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) restricted 160 herds last year for serious identification, registration and movement non-compliances.

A department spokesperson told Agriland that following engagement by the farmers involved, the restrictions on 116 herds were subsequently lifted.

However, DAFM confirmed that the remaining 44 herds identified for breaches in 2023 still remain restricted to date this year.

“No fixed payment notices (FPN) have issued in relation to non-compliances, uncovered as part of the 2023 inspections, nor has any farmer faced a court appearance.

“The department is currently reviewing the herds that remain restricted and considering the next steps required,” the spokesperson added.

Herds

As part of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), breaches of tagging and registration (IDR) rules began to be managed in a new way from 2023 onwards by the department.

Cross compliance or conditionality penalties can no longer be applied to a farmer’s direct payments for breaching these requirements.

In the event that corrective action is not taken by a farmer after a serious non-compliance is detected, the department has the power to issue a FPN, which is applied at a flat rate of €250.

Failure to pay this fine within 28 days may result in a court appearance and an increased risk of further inspection.

The department confirmed that identification, registration, and movement checks have commenced for 2024.

“So far three herds have been restricted due to serious non-compliances, two of which have since been de-restricted due to the farmers co-operation in resolving the non-compliances.

“No FPNs have issued to farmers to-date in relation to the 2024 inspections,” DAFM said.

In 2022, department officials carried out 5,186 cross compliance inspections, including IDR of animals and full cross compliance.

That year, there were 987 cases of penalties applied to farmers, which consisted of 764 cattle herds, 218 sheep and goat flocks/herds and five pig herds.