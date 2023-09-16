After five generations, a house, various buildings, and 105ac of Cavan land will go under the hammer at an auction in Hotel Kilmore, Cavan, on Friday, October 20.

John McKiernan ran a country shop in the townland of Corlismore, outside Ballinagh, in Co. Cavan for nearly 80 years. This was no ordinary country shop; it was an emporium that put Corlismore on the map and the name of John McKiernan to the fore.

The shop was widely known in Cavan and surrounding counties. John’s reputation was that if you were looking for an item and it wasn’t to be found anywhere in the country, you would surely find it at his shop in Corlismore.

It is now one of a number of buildings that are going for auction along with 105ac.

“The combination of the farm’s size, the land quality, four dwellings – three derelict houses, one with full planning permission – and its good accessibility make it all a very attractive purchase,” said Martin O’Reilly of selling agents O’Reilly, Taylor & Tweedy.

“It’s a rare opportunity for anyone who wants to buy the land for an investment, for agricultural purposes or if there is someone looking to buy somewhere for their son, daughter or even themselves to do a bit of farming,” he said.

“The main residence with seven double bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms, is a fine house with great space for a young family.

“The shop and commercial unit, with three roller shutter entrances, is very attractive for a variety of big industrial businesses,” the selling agent said.

“This is a very rare opportunity to purchase lush rich farmland in this sought-after location with each parcel of land enjoying excellent front frontage. Rarely does such a substantial land holding with good road frontage and excellent potential come to the market in this location,” Martin said.

Location

“The properties are located on or near the main Ballinagh to Arva Road (the L2505) in a quaint rural setting, 4km from the village of Ballinagh, 8.7km from Arva and 3km from McSeain’s pub, shop and pitch and putt course,” the agent said.

“They are 12.5km southwest of Cavan town. A host of amenities are available in the nearby principal town of Cavan which is a 15-minute drive and the nearest village of Ballinagh, which is less than a five minute drive away,” he said.

Situated a short distance off the N55 (Cavan/Longford Road) , the properties are also within a short distance of the M3 and M4 motorways, allowing a drive time to Dublin city and airport of 90 minutes, according to the auctioneer.

“All Bus Éireann school transport buses stop immediately outside the main residence, servicing the local primary schools and post-primary schools in Moyne, Granard and Cavan towns,” Martin said.

Cavan land

The properties will be auctioned in one lot or in individual lots.

Lot 1 comprises residence, shop, store and out-buildings on circa 2.52ac. There is full planning permission in place for the extensions.

Lot 2 incorporates a two-storey dwelling with two single-storey extensions in the townland of Corlismore standing on 1.1ac. This house has its own entrance lane and is in need of complete refurbishment and there is full planning permission in place for the extensions.

Lot 3 comprises 33.18ac in the townland of Corlismore within the townland of Drumury. This land has good road frontage and this lot adjoins the land in lot 4.

Lot 4 features 33.45ac in the townland of Drumury. There is a traditional farm cottage with an entrance immediately at the road. This cottage is in need of complete refurbishment. This land also has good road frontage and this lot adjoins the land in lot 3.

Lot 5 comprises 7.8ac in the townland of Mullambly. This parcel of land is on the corner of the Ballinagh to Arva Road and the Ballinagh to Cornafean Road and has excellent road frontage on two main roads. This holding may also have site potential.

Lot 6 contains 17.2ac in the townland of Mullyamly. This parcel of land has front frontage on both sides of the main Ballinagh to Arva Road (L2505). This holding may also have site potential.

Lot 7 comprises 10ac held in the townland of Drumcoghill Lower. There is a single-storey house on this folio with an entrance off a side road. This house is in need of complete refurbishment. This land has good road frontage on the main Ballinagh to Cornafean Road and on a side road.

Lot 8 incorporates the entire seven lots.

Prior ownership

John McKiernan was born in the house in Corlismore on March 1, 1924 and spent all 90 years of his life there until his death on December 3, 2014. He traded from the shop in Corlismore his entire life from the age of 12.

John was the postmaster of the post office in Corlismore for just months short of 50 years. He took over the role from his mother, on February 3, 1958 at the age of 33 and ran it until he retired as postmaster in 2007.

Both John’s mother and father, Patrick and Mary Ann were postmaster and postmistress of the post office in Corlismore commencing on March 15, 1916, just one month before life in Ireland changed dramatically.

The first ever postmaster in the post office in Corlesmore was John’s grandfather, also John McKiernan, who was born in 1829. He was a farmer who started the post office on November 15, 1880.

This auction marks the end of an era, but affords an opportunity for a new generation to put their mark on the townland of Corlismore.