YFCU roadshows to feature business consultants, land mobility and valuation experts

Several rural experts will travel to a series of events across Northern Ireland to discuss the issue of land mobility, as part of a Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) roadshow series.

The events form part of the Danske Advantage series of events, bringing together business experts and leaders to share and discuss their views on various business sectors and themes.

The three events will provide farmers and rural families with important information on land mobility, succession planning, taxation and farm business strategies.

Each event will be chaired by the YFCU and Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) land mobility manager, John McCallister, who will answer any questions attendees may have.

Danske Bank’s agri-business managers for each region will also provide support and advice on business planning and requirements to secure financial support from the bank.

First event with Jeremy Moody

The first event will be held at the Agri-food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), Hillsborough on Tuesday, January 16; Jeremy Moody, secretary of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV), will be the guest speaker.

Along with his involvement with the CAAV, Moody has been engaged with the Single Payment Scheme – liaising with government at all levels. He also has expertise in taxation, tenancy and valuation, among other issues.

Second event with Michael Haverty

The second event will be held on Thursday, February 15 at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus with guest speaker Michael Haverty, a senior agricultural economist from Anderson’s Farm Business Consultants.

The leading consultancy firm – which is based all over the UK – each year advises around 2,000 farmers to help them maximise profitability and achieve their goals.

Advertisement

Originally from Co. Galway and educated at Queens University Belfast, Haverty’s experience includes an extensive understanding of share farming and collaborative agreements that have worked all over the UK and he will be highlighting some of the successes that they have had in assisting generational change.

Third event with Austin Finn

The final YFCU event will be held on Wednesday, March 14 at CAFRE’s Loughry campus with guest speaker Austin Finn, Macra Na Feirme’s land mobility programme manager.

Finn is a chartered accountant and also farms part-time in Co. Kilkenny. He has extensive financial and farming experience and has assisted many in planning for their futures.

He will be providing some case studies on successful land mobility stories, as well as sharing advice for those interested in the scheme.

He will also be able to give insight into the tax changes in the Republic of Ireland on long-term leasing and how this has driven change there.

‘Happening at a crucial time’

Robert McCullough, head of agri-business at Danske Bank, said: “As the business of farming evolves to maximise the opportunities ahead, it is crucial that a focused land mobility programme delivers real results.

If we have the right people, with the right skills working with ambition and making best use of science, innovation and technology, we will be able to optimise our land assets. Ultimately, that will benefit both the landowner and the industry.