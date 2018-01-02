Tractors, farm equipment and straw damaged in recent shed fires

Tractors and farm equipment were damaged in a recent shed fire, while around 60 4X4 round bales of straw were destroyed in another.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed the details of two separate fires in Co. Armagh to AgriLand this afternoon.

On Thursday, December 28, emergency services were called to an incident on the Mallawee Road, Mowhan, Newtownhamilton, Co. Armagh just after 8:00pm.

Two appliances from Newtownhamilton fire station, one from Keady fire station, one from Armagh fire station as well as a water tanker from Pomeroy fire station all attended the scene.

Firefighters dealt with a fire in a shed approximately 75m X 30m in size. Around 60 4X4 round bales of straw were destroyed in the fire, the NIFRS added.

The cause is believed to be accidental and the incident was dealt with at 11:39pm.

Prior to this, firefighters had to deal with a separate blaze just after 9:00pm on Wednesday night, December 27.

A total of three appliances – two from Newry and one from Rathfriland – plus a water tanker from Warrenpoint attended the scene on the Armagh Road outside Newry.

An agricultural shed, which was 30m X 20m in size, housed tractors and farm equipment – which were damaged in the blaze. The incident was dealt with by 11:25pm, the NIFRS confirmed.

Reports also suggest that a pedigree bull may have died in the fire.

Major shed blaze

Back in November of 2017, a well-known Co. Antrim farmer lost his winter supply of hay and straw after a shed fire destroyed thousands of pounds of supplies.

The 45,000ft² shed had been used to store Randalstown beef and sheep farmer James Alexander’s supply of straw and hay for the winter, as well as some machinery and lambing equipment.

Alexander is a familiar face in Northern Ireland, having appeared several times on UTV farming show Rare Breed. A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said officers received a report of a shed fire at a premises on Gloverstown Road, Randalstown, at around 10:00pm on Sunday, November 5.