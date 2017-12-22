Heavy rain possible on Christmas Day

There is a mixed bag in store this weekend, but it looks as if there will be a band of heavy rain sweeping across the country on Christmas Day.

This morning, Friday, will be misty and damp in places with reduced visibility. Otherwise, it is set to be cloudy and mild for the day – with highs of 10º to 12º in light breezes.

Little change is expected this evening or tonight; it is forecast to be misty and damp again, with patches of fog. Temperatures may drop to between 7º and 10º.

Over the coming days, both drying and spraying conditions will be limited due to the damp and misty conditions.

Meanwhile, field conditions are at capacity or saturated at the moment, with little improvement expected in the coming week, according to Met Eireann.

Tomorrow

Continuing mild and mainly dry tomorrow, Saturday, with highest temperatures of 9º to 11º in moderate southwesterly breezes.

Some brighter spells may break through the cloud during the day.

Advertisement

Many areas are forecast to stay dry and breezy tomorrow night, with fresh and gusty south-west winds. There will be a risk of just the odd spot of drizzle under mostly cloudy skies, as temperatures drop to as low as 7º.

Christmas Eve

It is set to be breezy or rather windy on Christmas Eve, in fresh and gusty south-west winds. Rain is likely to gradually push in across the north and west, turning persistent for coastal counties.

Many other areas are expected to stay largely dry, but – much like recent days – fairly cloudy too. Highest temperatures will range from 10º to 12º.

Christmas Day

Early indications suggest that heavy rain will affect Atlantic counties on Christmas Day; this is set to extend countrywide – but there is some uncertainty to the timing of this as of yet, according to Met Eireann.

After a mild start, it is forecast to turn colder through the day – as winds veer westerly. It is expected to be very cold overnight, with frost and ice. Scattered showers will also be likely, with the odd wintry one possible.