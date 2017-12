Arrabawn Co-op has recently secured planning permission to build a new facility in the west of Ireland.

An application for a development in Ballydavid South, Athenry, Co. Galway was originally submitted in July of this year.

In recent days, permission has been granted to construct a new: co-op store building; ancillary storage building; weighbridge; surface parking and yard areas; vehicular entrance road from the Monivea road; connection to public sewer; together with all associated landscaping, signage, site works and services.

The total gross floor space of the proposed works equates to 2,415m². The planning permission itself has been granted on 22 conditions.

The site – which has a stated area of 2.35ha – is located just 1.3km from the Athenry town centre. The proposed co-op store building is set to be two storeys high (8.7m).

Advertisement

A number of silos (9.6m) are set to be erected to the western side of the building.

The application details submitted state that Arrabawn Co-op has been seeking to relocate from its current premises in Athenry, as it has “outgrown its confined surroundings“.

The proposal details that Arrabawn requires a much larger site to accommodate a modern and viable co-op facility.

With a headquarters in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, the Arrabawn Co-operative society was founded following the merger of Nenagh Co-op and Mid-West Farmer’s Co-op in 2001.

The group is comprised of an agri-business division, a food ingredients division and dairies division.

Arrabawn Co-op produces a wide array of products, which include: dairy consumer products (such as milk, butter and cream); dairy ingredients (such as casein, skim milk powder, whole milk powder, whey); and animal feeds products.