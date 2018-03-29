605hp New Holland is ‘world’s most powerful CVT tractor’

New Holland has revealed a CVT-equipped version of its giant flagship T9 tractor line-up.

One such tractor – the only one of its kind as yet in the UK – was recently demonstrated to about 40 New Holland dealer personnel.

Of course, T9 models of any description – let alone ‘Auto Command’ (CVT) versions – have little practical appeal here in Ireland. Nonetheless, it is interesting to see just how big and powerful such flagship machines have become.

Also on hand at the event were T8, T7 ‘Long Wheelbase’ and T7 ‘Heavy Duty’ models; making it a gathering for those with a penchant for plenty of muscle.

The latest T9 five-model range produces maximum outputs ranging from 429hp to 605hp. The range-topping T9.600 AC is, according to New Holland, now the world’s most powerful CVT tractor.

In other recent New Holland news, the manufacturer announced that it will make methane-powered tractors available to buy within the next three years.

Current prototypes can typically run for five or six hours (of constant use). Extending this means fitting bigger ‘fuel’ tanks; developmental work is ongoing in this area.

Experimental tractors

New Holland is no stranger to toying with alternative fuels; in 2009 it unveiled what it described as “the world’s first hydrogen-powered tractor concept” (pictured below).

Its first-generation, methane-powered prototype broke cover in 2013. It, along with other prototypes, has been undergoing field-testing ever since.

New Holland now seems content with the notion of methane-derived power – citing its “extra-low” particulate matter (apparently reduced by a whopping 99%) and lower CO2 emissions (reduced by 10%) – along with the ability to produce it from renewable, on-farm sources.

The company says that a methane-fuelled engine – and, consequently, a methane-powered tractor – has similar durability and service intervals to its diesel-drinking counterpart. It claims that a 30% saving in running costs can be achieved – apparently seen during on-farm tests.