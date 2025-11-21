Watch: Young farmer jet-skis across flooded field

It is normal for Ivan Brett to spend a good bit of his time on a tractor, but when some of his land become flooded, he decided to turn to another mode of transport to cross it.

Transport that you would normally not find on an Irish farm - a jet ski.

“We’re a dairy farm, converted from sucklers,” the 29 year-old Co. Tipperary farmer told Agriland.

"We have one robot milking, and roughly 70 cows, across about 95ac.

"Some of our animals are contracted every year.

"I took over four years ago, in partnership with my parents.”

Flooded

Ivan explained how the weather earlier in the year had proved beneficial to the farm.

“This year has been a record year [for reseeding] due to the weather,” he said.

“We reseeded about 30ac this year.”

However, some of the land on the farm is now flooded.

“The last two acres would be under that water,” Ivan said.

“But I’m optimistic - I took the risk setting it late. I was happy to take a chance.

“The rest is established - some done in May and in August.

“In total, we had about 18-20ac flooded, at the bottom of my farm.”

Ivan is used to water playing a part in this part of his farm.

The River Anner runs through the bottom of these fields, and it floods occasionally.

Jet ski journey

As for the video, Ivan says he did not test or prepare because he knows “the lay of the land”.

“It was 3.5m deep in most of it,” he said.

“And there were sections I wouldn’t [cross on a jet ski]. But I knew where it was deep.”

The young farmer is unconcerned with the temporary flood.

“Usually the flood would disappear in two or three clear days,” he said.

“In 2023 it was flooded in summer, but at this time of year I don’t mind as much. Animals are housed, the year is over.

“It’s been flooding for as long as I’ve been alive, so it’s not new to me,” he added.