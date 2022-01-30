Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Co. Donegal which will come into force this afternoon (Sunday, January 30, 2022).

The national forecaster has said that southwesterly winds will veer northwesterly in direction and will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h.

Gusts of up to 100km/h are possible and the strong winds combined with high seas may lead to “overtopping” in coastal areas.

The weather warning comes into effect from 2:00p.m this afternoon and will remain in place until 3:00a.m on Monday (January 31).

Wind Warning

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued a Yellow Wind Warning for three counties in Northern Ireland.

The warning, which has been issued as a result of Storm Corrie, applies to Antrim, Down and Derry.

“Storm Corrie will likely cause some travel disruption and generate some large and dangerous waves around the coasts,” the warned stated.

The warning is valid from 3:00p.m this afternoon until midday on Monday (January 31).

Elsewhere, Met Éireann has said that a Status Yellow Gale warning will come into effect in coastal areas today.

The warning is from Slyne Head to Malin Head to Howth Head and on the Irish Sea North of Anglesey.

The forecaster stated that “southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach gale force”.

The warning which is in force from 11:00a.m this morning is valid until midnight.

Looking to the general conditions for today, the national forecaster has said that it will be windy this afternoon as more persistent rain moves into the west and northwest.

This evening will see that rain ease and give way to scattered showers. Temperatures today will reach 8 to 10°.

Overnight, it will be dry in many areas but there may be showers in Ulster which could fall as sleet over hills and mountains. Temperatures will fall to between 2 and 6° with the winds easing by morning.