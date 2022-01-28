Met Éireann has said that the weather this weekend is set to turn unsettled with blustery winds and outbreaks of rain possible.

The national forecaster has said that this morning (Friday, January 28) will see cloud and patches of rain and drizzle in the west but it will be drier in eastern parts.

The rain will extend to all areas during the day with temperatures reaching 9 to 12° in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Those winds are forecasted to increase tonight and in the west and north there may be further outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

It will continue to feel mild with temperatures of 7 to 10°.

Weather for the weekend

Tomorrow morning, (Saturday, January 29) the westerly winds will continue to increase in strength and rain will move into the south of the country.

In the north, those winds will reach gale force before weakening later as drier air arrives.

Met Éireann has said that temperatures will range from 8 to 10° during the day but overnight they will fall back to between -1 and 4° with frost possible as winds become light and skies clear.

Although Sunday (January 30) will start off dry, cloud will build and southerly winds will strengthen.

The forecaster has advised that a weather front will bring rain to most parts of the country; outbreaks will be heaviest and most persistent in the west and northwest.

Temperatures will range from 8 to 11° during the day.

The rain will clear from the southern half of the country on Sunday night but it will remain in the north; in the moderate to fresh winds temperatures will be 2 to 5°.

Looking ahead to the early days of next week, Met Éireann said that Monday (January 31) will be cloudy and wet in the west and north but it will be drier in the southeast.

It will be cloudy on Monday night with rain and drizzle in the west and north again, temperatures will fall to between 4 and 6° in fresh to moderate west to northwest winds.

The first day of February will be cloudy in the western part of the country but conditions will be bright or sunny in the east. Temperatures will reach highs of 7 to 11° in fresh westerly winds.