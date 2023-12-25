All roads lead to Carnaross Mart this coming Friday, December 29 for the North East Irish Texel Club’s Twilight in-lamb sale.

A total of 50 in-lamb pedigree-registered Texel hogget’s will be on offer, as well as a pedigree registered Texel ewe lamb for charity.

The sale is set to kick off at 6.00p.m, with viewing beginning from 4.00p.m which will include ewes from the top bloodlines in the Texel breed, both in Ireland and across the UK.

Some of the top-performing sheep at both shows and sales in the past year came from flocks that are exhibiting at this sale.

Texel Twilight sale

At the National Premier Sale in Blessington, the champion female sold at €5,500, with the highest priced hogget ewe at €5,000 both coming from flocks that have ewes in this in-lamb Twilight sale.

Likewise, there are siblings to males selling at €5,000 at last years premier sale.

A feature of the sale this year will be that all animals entered will have been fully €uro-Star-evaluated with Sheep Ireland.

All animals have €uro-Star evaluations displayed in the catalogue.

A large selection of the females have €uro-Star evaluations that equal, or exceed the threshold for the new Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS). Lot 19 from the upcoming sale Source: North East Irish Texel Club Lot 14 from the upcoming sale Source: North East Irish Texel Club

Likewise, 90% of the service sires used on these ewes have exceeded the €uro-Star threshold for the SIS. All service sires are DNA-sampled and genotyped so that all offspring from the sale ewes can be sire-verified.

This should ensure the male offspring will be eligible to fulfil the criteria for the SIS scheme in 2024.

Charity sale

At the upcoming sale, there will be the sale of a pedigree registered Texel ewe lamb for charity.

The selected charity is Save Our Sons And Daughters (SOSAD) Ireland, whose mission is to help reduce the numbers of suicides in Ireland.

James Dunne of the North East Irish Texel Club, said that all proceeds from the sale of this ewe lamb will be donated to SOSAD Ireland, kindly donated by Patrick and Pearse Leonard (Glassdrummond Texels). Proceeds from the sale of this ewe lamb will go to charity Source: North East Irish Texel Club

This ewe lamb is an embryo daughter of Teiglum Errol out of a Hillview ewe going back to Proctors Cocktail.

The sale is being held in association with Carnaross Mart and online bidding is available through the Carnaross LSL app, alongside ringside bidding.

Potential online bidders must register prior to the commencement of the sale by contacting Carnaross Mart.

The catalogue for the North East Irish Texel Club’s Twilight in-lamb sale can be viewed here.