‘World’s biggest’ round baler makes its first 9ft X 9ft bale

Footage of what’s being described as the “biggest round baler in the world” is doing the rounds on social media.

The machine has now made its first bale, albeit out-of-season (by baling up swaths/windrows laid out in a yard).

The baler was reportedly designed by TJ Steele (‘Favor 5 Ag Innovations’) and built by Vogel Engineering.

This footage (below) – from ‘Born 2 Farm‘ – shows the machine starting its first ‘test bale’ earlier this month.

This further footage (below) – again from ‘Born 2 Farm‘ – shows the machine as it gathers up more material to fill its voluminous chamber.

Those involved in the project say that it can make 9ft X 9ft bales. These apparently weigh 5,600lb (2,540kg).

This final piece of footage (below) shows a massive bale emerging from the rear of the machine. A modification is apparently being worked on to enable bales to roll out more easily.

Giant self-propelled mower

This isn’t the first eye-catching machine that Vogel Engineering has built. It previously pieced together a giant self-propelled mower. This video (below) shows it in action (back in 2012).

The machine carries three 13ft-wide John Deere 994 mower units. It’s powered by a 400hp John Deere engine. Its rotating cab is also sourced from John Deere.

Since then, it has built an even larger version – carrying three Case IH RD163 mower units. This version has no less than 500hp on tap – again courtesy of John Deere.

This video (below) shows it being put through its paces (back in 2016).