The judging process of the World Steak Challenge is set to get underway in Dublin this morning, Tuesday, September 27.

Judging will take place at FIRE Steakhouse and Bar at Dawson Street, Dublin for the event which is now in its 8th year.

All entries will be assessed by a panel of over 50 independent judges and the best performing steaks in their respective classes will be awarded gold, silver, or bronze medals at an awards event which will take place at the Mansion House, Dawson Street on Wednesday, September 28.

The event aims to enable steak producers, wholesalers and retailers to test their steaks against global competitors, delivering a recognised stamp of quality and setting the benchmark for international steak production.

The event promotes steak as a positive sustainable lifestyle choice, and provides an opportunity for entrants to engage with consumers by promoting the benefits of eating steak as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

The official host partner is Bord Bia and the judging host is FIRE Steakhouse with a judging panel that includes Agriland.

The categories include:

World’s Best Sirloin;

World’s Best Rib-Eye;

World’s Best Fillet;

Best Grain-fed;

Best Grass-fed;

Overall World’s Best Steak title.

The 2021 awards event was held as a virtual announcement after the judging took place in November. The event awarded over 250 medals to 25 different countries.

The World Steak Challenge (WSC) is organised by William Reed Business Media (WRBM). Speaking in advance of the event, managing director of the retail, manufacturing and hospitality portfolio at WRBM, Lorraine Hendle, said: “We’re thrilled to be back in Dublin for this year’s World Steak Challenge and are looking forward to welcoming even more entries from all over the world.

“The WSC is the ultimate competition for steak producers and suppliers to showcase their product quality and breed credentials on an international stage, while also testing themselves against competitors from around the world.

“Winning the challenge not only independently proves the quality of a product, but helps steak producers promote and publicise the credentials of their brand, while also testing their products against an international field.”

In 2021 JN Meat International won the overall World Steak Challenge title for the third year in a row, for a grass-fed Ayrshire sirloin that was produced in Finland and finished with chocolate.