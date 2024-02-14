Workers at a UHT milk processing plant in Northern Ireland, which is owned by Lakeland Dairies, have voted unanimously in favour of strike action.

It comes as the workers at Newtownards-based LE Pritchitt & Company Limited, who are members of the Unite trade union, rejected a proposed 6.2% pay increase.

As a result, they are now set to commence strike action from 6:00a.m on Wednesday, February 21 which will continue for seven days, ending on February 28.

Unite has claimed that the planned strike action will “bring production at the factory to a standstill”.

However, a spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies, which bought the company in 2003, said that there are “robust business continuity and processing plans in place to deal with any potential disruption”.

“This is to ensure all high-quality milk is collected from our 3,200 farm families and processed to serve the needs of our customers with business as usual,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

Strike

According to Unite, Pritchitt’s latest accounts, for the 12 months to the end of 2022, show a 40% increase in revenues to £180.8 million from £129.3 million.

Pre-tax profits at the company went up 63% from £1.36 million to £2.21 million.

Unite represents the overwhelming majority of production workers at the factory which employs approximately 200 people.

The union said that the workers are “seeking a vastly improved pay offer”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite members at Pritchitt fully deserve a decent pay deal.

“This company has enjoyed a huge increase in its turnover and profitability in the last year and it can well afford to pay its workers a fair pay increase.

“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always prioritises the jobs, pay and conditions of its members. The workers at Pritchitt will receive the union’s unfettered support.”

Advertisement

Unite regional officer Albert Hewitt added: “Strike action will result in an immediate shutdown in production at the site.

“The result will be an immediate impact on the availability of UHT milk products in local supermarkets.

“Management need to immediately return to the negotiating table and make an offer that meets our members’ legitimate pay expectations.”

Lakeland Dairies said that it is “aware of this matter and had invited staff representatives to a meeting prior to receiving notice of industrial action”.

“We are hopeful that Lakeland Dairies and union representatives can reach an amicable solution to this matter as soon as possible,” a company spokesperson said.